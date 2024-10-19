What Is Ozempic Drug Karan Johar Is Accused Of Using For Fast Weight Loss? Know The Benefits & Possible Health Threats Of This Diabetes Drug

Canva

Bollywood director Karan Johar was "offended" when Maheep Kapoor, star of Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, made fun of people who choose to use Ozempic drug in order to lose weight.

It all began when an X user was commended for exposing individuals who were using Ozempic to lose weight and causing it to run out of stock for diabetics. The user wrote: "#Maheep rightly called out people for using #ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out #karanjohar too, the producer of #FabulousLives #bollywoodwives."

What is Ozempic drug and how does it work?

Ozempic is a prescription medication primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes. The active ingredient semaglutide that this drug has helps lower blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin production and reducing the amount of sugar produced by the liver. Recently, Ozempic has gained attention for its ability to help with weight loss, even in people without diabetes.

According to studies by University of California's Davis health, Ozempic functions by imitating a hormone that is found naturally. Your brain receives a signal that you are full when those hormone levels grow. By extending the time it takes for food to exit the body, it also slows down digestion.

Weight loss is a typical side effect of using Ozempic to treat diabetes. It is intended for long-term use.

Side effects of consuming Ozempic for weight loss

While some side effects of Ozempic are mild (like nausea and diarrhea), there are more serious health risks to be aware of, especially for those who do not have diabetes.

Ozempic can cause inflammation of the pancreas, a potentially life-threatening condition. Symptoms include severe stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. Some users report gallstones or other gallbladder-related problems, which can cause abdominal pain and complications.

The potential side effects of using this drug is unknown but unprecribed use can be harmful to your body.

Benefits of Ozempic for weight loss

Although originally designed for diabetes management, Ozempic has been found to aid in weight loss because it reduces appetite and slows down digestion. This helps people feel fuller for longer, leading to reduced calorie intake. Some of the benefits include:

Clinical studies have shown that people using Ozempic can lose a substantial amount of weight over time, with some losing around 10-15% of their body weight.

Even if you're not diabetic, the improved insulin sensitivity can support overall health.

For those who have type 2 diabetes or are at risk, Ozempic has been shown to lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular issues.