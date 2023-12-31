World Day Of Peace 2023: Know History, Significance Of Day Dedicated To Spread Awareness Towards Peace & Understanding | Pixabay

World Day of Peace is celebrated every year on January 1, and the day is commemorated to promote peace worldwide in honour of Mary, the Mother of God. The day is a special day for Catholics. World Day of Peace 2023 will be observed on Monday. In 1968, Pope Paul VI declared the day "The Day of Piece," as he issued a Message of Peace on this day.

The world must be made more aware and guided towards peace

The Pope also stated that the world must be made more aware and guided towards peace and understanding. The Pope was hopeful that the church would play a significant role in helping to attain world peace. Hence, January 1 was commemorated as the holy day to celebrate the efforts being taken to attain world peace.

Popes often speak out about important teachings

During this day, Popes often speak out about important teachings related to how we should treat each other, known as Catholic Social Teachings (C.S.T.). The main idea behind this day is to encourage a culture where everyone takes care of each other.

The Vatican Church highlights the importance of showing care

The Pope and the Vatican Church highlight the importance of showing care, being tolerant, and building a society that values good morals and doesn't ignore others. Every year, the focus is on highlighting the advantages of having a peaceful society on the World Day of Peace.

The Church and the Pope aim to bring peace

As per the messages in "Pacem in Terris" and "Populorum Progressio," the Church and the Pope aim to bring peace by organising things in four main ways: how people relate to each other, how individuals relate to their own countries, how countries relate to each other, and how individuals and countries connect with the whole world.

Create a culture where people understand and accept each other

To truly achieve peace, the church believes it's essential to create a culture where people understand and accept each other. This starts with individuals, extends to nations, and then involves the entire world.