World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film 2023: 7 historical monuments that defines its rich heritage

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 10, 2023
Moti Masjid in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh was built by Sikander Jehan Begum of Bhopal in the year 1860. Popularly known as the Pearl Mosque, the mosque is located in the heart of the city and represents the rich history of the Bhopal Begums in India
Qudsia Bagh in Delhi was built by Qudsia Begum, who was the wife of Muhammad Shah, the complex was a palace in itself with all the luxury required for which one could wish for. It had its waterfalls, gardens, palace and a private mosque too
Hazrat Nizamuddin Ki Baoli: Nizamuddin Dargah is a very popular landmark in Delhi and the Baoli is located right at the center of it. It was built by Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya around 1321-22 AD
Arab Ki Sarai Baoli: Hamida Banu Begum, wife of emperor Humayun of the Mughal Dynasty built Arab Sarai in the year 1560 to accommodate the 300 Arab artisans who had come along with her from Mecca to build the tomb of Humayun. These 300 people were given a place to settle. Also, the Arab Ki Sarai Baoli was built for them
Ajmer Sharif, Rajasthan: Ajmer is home to the famous Dargah Sharif, which houses the Tomb of Garib Nawaz, also known as Moinuddin Chisti, the founder of the Chisti order of Sufism
Solah Khamba Masjid, Bidar: is also known as Zanana Masjid. Constructed between the years 1423 and 1424 by Qubil Sultani, the name of the mosque is derived from 16 pillars erected in front of the complex. Displaying the beautiful artwork in form of arches, domes and columns, the mosque is one of the largest in the country
Itimad-ud-Daulah in Agra, Uttar Pradesh is a tomb of remembrance that was built by the Mughal Empress Nur Jahan, wife of Emperor Jahangir, for her father Mirza Ghiyas Beg. It is the first monument of India to be completely built in marble with a Persian-style garden
