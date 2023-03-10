Mumbai: 5 diverse things to do this weekend; for people across all age groups

Mumbai, we are here with the top five things that you can do this weekend. The list includes diverse activities which will suit everyone according to their mood, choice and even age. You can visit a dog fair if you have one or simply are a dog lover or you can attend an evening where you can immerse yourself into divine spirituality. The list will make your kids happy too if you have one so that you can spend fun time with them.

If you just want to chill and have a good laughter, attend the comedy show or can enjoy watching iconic movies under the open sky.

Take a look at the listicle:

Dog Fair

It will be a vibrant space, a Fun Carnival for Dogs and dog lovers to gather, interact, partake in the activities and shop for fun merchandise. There will be fun-filled show with games, a personality pageant ramp walk and an awards ceremony. Doggie Tarot Reading, Free Grooming and Pampering sessions, and Free Medical Checkups will also be available at the fair.

You can even give a pup a home by visiting the Adoption Pound set up at Dog A’Fair.

When: March 11 and 12. From 3-9 pm

Where: Seaside Pier, Radio Club, Mumbai

Mom and Kid Cooking Workshop

The workshop will include learning from the Chef: how to make one Pizza with 2 toppings and two flavors of Pasta. There will also be Tattoo & Braiding from the professional artists. Children from age group 3 years and above can participate.

When: March 11. From 12:30 pm onwards

Where: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Price: ₹450

Stand Up Comedy

Stand Up Comedy Community will be a dynamic hour-long lineup of the funniest and most entertaining comedians in the business. The comedy show is the perfect way to spend an evening with friends, family or by yourself, and is guaranteed to leave you feeling entertained, relaxed and with aching cheeks from all the laughter.

When: March 11. 10:30 pm

Where: The Community Studio, Santacruz (W), Mumbai

Price: ₹249 onwards

Watching Oscar-winner films under the sky

Sunset Cinema Club SkyCinema is going to host an Oscar Special weekend featuring some of the best Oscar-winner films, big blockbusters, and nominees in the past years. You can enjoy your favourite iconic movies seating on a comfy mattresses and bean bags accompanied by your loved ones, and your favourite munchies. You may bring in food from the food court or order your popcorn right at the venue.

Seats are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. For one mattress, one needs to book 2 tickets.

Screening Schedule: March 11- Pulp Fiction and March 12 - Top Gun: Maverick

When: March 11 and 12. Entry begins at 7:45 pm and the movie begins at 8:00 pm

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai

Price: ₹550 onwards

Spiritual evening with Lord Krishna

In an evening with Krishna, Kaajal Oza Vaidya will talk about life, times and philosophies of Krishna and his relevance today in our respective lives along with folk music of Gujarat and bhajans of Krishna.

For the unversed, Kaajal Oza Vaidya is an author, screenwriter, radio personality and journalist from Ahmedabad. Her very famous book 'Krishnayaan' is based on life of Lord Krishna.

When: March 11. 10:30 pm

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai

Price: ₹350 onwards

