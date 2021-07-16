World Day for International Justice 2021: Significance and all you need to know

World Day for International Justice is observed on 17 July every year. This day also goes by other names: Day of International Criminal Justice or International Justice Day. This day gives victims power. They can finally stand up for themselves against crimes that have been done unto them. International Justice is strengthening every day and people need to be made well aware of that. This day helps victims fight against crimes pertaining to war, humanity and genocide.

History of World Day for International Justice:

This day is observed on 17 July because it is the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome statue in 1998. It is the date of the adoption of the treaty that created the International Criminal Court. Since that great day on 1998, about 139 countries have signed the Court's treaty and nearly 80 states, representative of every region of the world have ratified it.

Significance of World Day for International Justice:

This day is celebrated to make people aware of the need for justice to those who have been wronged. It also highlights important serious issues. It also helps people gain courage to speak out about crimes that have been done unto them and it warns perpetrators about the consequences they shall face if they commit any crimes.

Here are some quotes about the importance of justice:

1. The dead cannot cry out of justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them. ~ Lois McMaster Bujold

2. Justice Delayed is Justice Denied. ~ William E. Gladstone

3. There really can be no peace without justice. There can be no justice without truth. And there can be no truth, unless someone rises up to tell you the truth. ~ Louis Farrakhan