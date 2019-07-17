International Justice Day: 6 cases India was involved at the International Court of Justice

July 17 marks World Day of International Justice, also referred to as ‘Day of International Criminal Justice’ or ‘International Justice Day’. Every year, people around the world mark the day by hosting events to promote international criminal justice. On the occasion of International Justice Day, let’s have a look six cases India was involved at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations and works to settled international legal disputes and give advisory opinions.

According to the ICJ’s website, India was involved in six cases with the court, the current being the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Jadhav has been allegedly arrested, detained, tried, convicted and sentenced to death by the Pakistan officials on charges of terrorism and spying for India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Right of Passage over Indian Territory

Portugal vs India, 1955

Portugal filed a case on December 22, 1955, against India claiming it had the right of passage through the territory of India in order to ensure communications between its territory of Damao and its enclaved territories of Dadra and Nagar Aveli. That the right comprises of transit of persons and goods. It further said that the Government of India must respect that right and must abstain from any act capable of hampering or impeding its exercise. While India was against the demand taking in consideration the tension surrounding Indian Territory.