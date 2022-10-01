World Coffee Day: From Affogato to Vietnamese, here are some varieties of coffee for the coffee lovers

One can imagine how those dark brown, small beans can make both coffee newbies and coffee aficionados go bonkers over its extensive range. The two main types of coffee beans that are most consumed and marketed are Arabica and Robusta. The chocolate and sweet notes with a trace of fruits or berries are the Ethiopian/Yemen-originated Arabica, considered superior in taste, while the latter with its African origin is extremely bitter and known for its robust and full-bodied flavour profile, used mostly in instant coffees or espresso.

Nitro: Capture nitrogen from the air and fizz it through your coffee to enjoy the taste of Nitro cold brew. This cold brew is prepared by standing coffee grinds in chilled water for several hours to get more caffeine. It is dispensed from a stout tap akin to beer spigots. “The nitrogen bubbles lend the cold brew a refined smooth consistency by getting rid of oxygen. It also builds up the flavour which usually gets lost in hot coffee.”

Affogato: The Italian word for “drowned”, it is eaten, rather than drunk. It is a bittersweet dessert where a scoop of gelato/ice cream grapples with a shot of piping hot espresso. Serve it over a brownie for that extra delight.

Coffee chocolates: Incorporated in chocolates, it perks up the flavour. Chocolatier Nitin Choradia, Founder of Kocoatrait, has innovated the base for coffee drinks in a variety of chocolates like Espresso, Filter, Irish Cream, and Sukku coffee chocolates. Simply mix them in milk to relish a cup of coffee-choco drink.

Turkish: Dark, strong and delightful, Robusta or a blend is brewed in a copper coffee pot called cezve or ibrik. It is served unfiltered with fine grounds, making it highly caffeinated. Milk and sugar are added to the pot in the brewing stage. It is usually served in demitasse cups.

Turmeric and Ashwagandha coffee: Want to be a guilt-free coffee addict? Anurag Chhabra, Co-founder of Bevzilla mentions, “The herbal benefits of Ashwagandha blended with a dose of pure Arabica beans is pure power to lift your body and mind. Turmeric coffee powder is an immunity booster.”

Ca phe sua da or cafe sua da: This is Vietnamese coffee. Vietnam holds significance as one of the best coffee cultures in the world. “Vietnamese coffee implies a delicious cold coffee. Its individuality stems from its unique style of preparation using the less acidic Robusta beans with creamy condensed milk,” enlightens Abhishek Khurana, CEO, Kings Coffee. The Vietnamese restaurant Nho Saigon in BKC witnesses unprecedented demand for this coffee which uses Vietnamese coffee beans, and condensed milk to make it rich and velvety topped with ice cubes.

Pour-over/Filter coffee: The emergence of taste conscious consumers with a gustatory perception is on the rise. Nandani and Rishabh, coffee aficionados and Founders of Toffee Coffee Roasters observe, “Single origin/fermented/barrel aged coffees are trending.” According to them Easy-to-brew pour over and the legendary South Indian Filter coffee too are gaining ground.

Café noir: Simply put, it is black coffee where coffee grounds are plunged in hot water, and taken warm. Coffee connoisseur Yahvi Mariwala of Nandan Coffee suggests, “Whether you like your blend Royale, Gold, Espresso, or Turkish make sure to select the premium quality of coffee powder as black coffee is not cloaked in milk and sugar.”

Espresso: Need a dopamine kick? This was invented by a Milanese inventor, Luigi Bezzera, who combined his craving for steam with a yen for coffee. He came up with the concentrated yet unpretentious theory of brewing coffee with steam pressure. Thus altering the concept of making coffee with a kettle of boiling water. The strong, concentrated espresso used as a base, comes in small servings and is usually taken as a wake-up shot to shrug off sluggishness.

Cappuccino: It is a latte but more foamy than milky, preferably topped with a dust of cinnamon or cocoa powder.

Americano: It’s just like black coffee with the only difference of hot water being poured over an espresso shot to dilute the brew.

Doppio: Two shots of espresso are a doppio and four espresso shots are a Quad.

Galão: For those who prefer a lighter drink, this hot coffee of Portugal origins is a cross between cappuccino and latte with oodles of frothy milk.

Mocha: This union of chocolate and espresso with steamed milk and foam, produces the popular Mocha.

Irish: It is a boozy after-dinner treat. Irish coffee comprises black coffee, whiskey, and sugar or liqueur topped with whipped cream.

Caffè Latte: The widely-consumed classic cuppa consists of steamed milk and an espresso shot with a dash of silky microfoam. For the lactose-intolerant, it can be had with alternate milk – coconut, soy, almond, or oat.

Recipe of Robustly Roasted

Ingredients: 60ml Vanilla infused Vodka,12.5ml Coffee & Citrus Reduction, 20ml Coffee liquor, and 30ml Coffee Shot.

Method: Pour 60ml of infused vodka into the shaker. Then add 20ml of coffee and citrus reduction. Put 20ml of coffee liquor and 30ml of coffee shot. Then shake it for a count of 15 seconds. Garnish with chocolate shavings and cinnamon smoke. Serve in a long stem margarita glass.

(Recipe by Mayur Mallik, Head Mixologist, Maai Goa)

