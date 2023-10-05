World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Significance And All You Need To Know About The Neurological condition

World Cerebral Palsy Day is observed every year on October 6 to raise awareness about cerebral palsy (CP) and to celebrate the achievements and contributions of individuals with CP.

What is Cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition that affects muscle control and movement and typically appears in early childhood. It is a lifelong condition, but with appropriate support and therapies, individuals with CP can lead fulfilling lives and make significant contributions to society.

Theme

The theme and focus of World Cerebral Palsy Day may vary from year to year. The theme for World Cerebral Palsy Day in 2023 is “Together Stronger,” which highlights the importance of unity, collaboration, and mutual support within the cerebral palsy community and beyond.

5 Facts about the disease

It is primarily caused by brain damage or abnormalities that occur during fetal development, childbirth, or early infancy.

Early diagnosis and intervention are critical for individuals with cerebral palsy, as early intervention through physical and occupational therapy can help improve mobility and function and manage associated conditions effectively.

Cerebral palsy can manifest in a wide range of symptoms and severity. Symptoms can include muscle stiffness, weakness, spasticity, balance issues, mild motor impairments, and mobility issues.

It is a non-progressive condition, which means that initial brain injury does not worsen over time.

Treatment and management plans are highly individualized and tailored to the specific needs and abilities of the person with CP.

