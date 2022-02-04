World Cancer Day: Five lifestyle habits to prevent cancer

Every year, February 4 is celebrated as World Cancer Day to spread awareness about and empower people with the right knowledge regarding the killer disease. In the last 30 years or so, various types of cancers have grown multifold and with all the scientific research we now know that 85% of cancers are lifestyle-related metabolic diseases. This means that we have enormous power in our hands to not only prevent this deadly disease called cancer. The science of epigenetics tells us that the environment around our cells sends a signal to our genes. The environment around our cells depends on factors like what we eat, our thoughts and emotions, whether we smoke or not, sleep and many similar lifestyle-related factors. Depending on the signal that our genes receive from the environment around our cells, our genes can either turn on or turn off health-promoting genes. This is an enormous mechanism for disease reversal and creating good health. Hence, we now understand that the majority of lifestyle diseases including cancers are not purely genetic but highly lifestyle driven.

Recently, I had an opportunity to converse with Dr Thomas Lodi, an integrative oncologist. His cancer treatments have revolutionised the integrative side of the oncology industry worldwide. He has helped many patients with cancer to the root of real healing and health restoration. From my discussion with Dr Lodi on cancer prevention and reversal, I would like to share five lifestyle habits that we spoke about, which can have a huge positive impact not just on cancer prevention but also on its reversal.

1. Nutrition: One of the vital factors for building immunity and fighting cancer cells is our nutrition. Several studies have shown that when we eat more plant-based foods, that is real foods, the fibre in those foods feed our gut bacteria. And 85% of our immunity lies in our gut. So, when we have more plant-based foods, we also end up eating more fibre and phytonutrients that are key to disease reversal. Foods like green leafy vegetables, beetroots, nuts and seeds, broccoli, drumstick, onions, mushrooms and many others are high in anti-cancer benefits.

2. Sleep: One of the most underestimated healing mechanisms is good sleep. When we sleep on time, it boosts our immunity to kill cancer cells. The majority of the healing and repair of our body happens in the first half of the night. And today the majority of the population is sleeping late and thereby weakening the immune system. Quality sleep is vital for any cancer reversal story.

3. Meditation: Today, with the help of brain scans, scientists can show enormous health benefits of living in gratitude and not in hormones of stress and anxiety. Our mind is critical when it comes to healing. Meditating and living in gratitude is key to vibrant health and disease-free life.

4. Intermittent fasting: Fasting has been scientifically proven to heal and repair the body. When you starve cancer cells by not adding glucose to your body, they starve to death. Intermittent fasting has been shown to benefit so many ailments including cancer. For cancer patients, intermittent fasting of a minimum of 14 hours is recommended.

5. Movement: Being physically active is critical for a healthy lymphatic system. And our immunity is heavily dependent on the lymphatic system. Hence, we need to be active throughout the day rather than leading a sedentary lifestyle.

(The writer is a disease reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder and CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more, call 8100550660 or visit www.reversefactor.in)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST