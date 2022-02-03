World Cancer Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance , precautions

World Cancer Day is mainly set up to create awareness about Cancer symptoms and how can you avoid it and also to reduce illness and death caused by cancer.

World Cancer Day was established on 4 February 2000 at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millenium, held in Paris.

World Cancer Day 2022-2024 theme:

Theme for World Cancer Day 2022-2024 is 'Close the Care Gap'

In 2019-2021 campaign theme was 'I Am and I Will'. Themes are mostly powerful and impactful and made to build positive attitude among patients to fight the disease.

In 2016, three-year campaign was setup under the tagline of 'We can. I can.'

Some of the known causes of Cancer

If people are following poor diet like having fried foods and red meat, alcohol, it may lead to develop cancer according to some research.Also more sun exposure, environmental pollutants, infections, stress, obesity, and physical inactivity can also increase cancer risk.

Diet helps to reduce Cancer risk

According to certain research green tea may work as Anti Cancer or may prevent body from developing Cancer cells.

Mushrooms also benefit in prevention of cancer according to some medical journals. Also following a clean diet i.e having only vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, mustard greens/seeds, and radish also helps to develop immunity against Cancer.

If you include fruits in your regular diet like Apigenin is found in apples, cherries, grapes, celery, parsley, chamomile tea and basil, these fruits may help you in Cancer prevention.

Another important fruit which is claimed by certain researchers as helpful for prevention of Cancer is 'kiwi'. It improves Vitamin 'C' and also helps in DNA repair. It is considered as an essential food during chemotherapy and radiation.

It doesn't mean that this diet will give you guarantee of prevention from Cancer but it helps to reduce the risk of developing the Cancer cells.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:56 PM IST