World Alzheimer's Day 2024: 5 Early Symptoms Of The Disease

Representative image | Canva

Every year, World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21 with the goals of promoting understanding, breaking stigma, and raising awareness of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. It serves as a global awareness day, encouraging people to learn more and broaden their comprehension of the challenges faced by people with Alzheimer's disease, their families, and careers.

World Alzheimer's Day 2024 Date and Theme

Like each year, World Alzheimer's Day 2024 will be observed on September 2, this year it falls on Saturday. The theme for this year is "Taking action on dementia, Taking action on Alzheimer's."

5 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer's

Lack of memory

One of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's disease is memory loss, which makes daily life difficult. This might include forgetting recent information, such as important dates, events or the latest date, and frequently asking for the same information.

Date and place confusion

People suffering from Alzheimer's condition may experience confusion regarding time and location. They might become confused by seasons, dates, or the passing of time. Additionally, even familiar places may be difficult for them to recognise.

Planning and problem-solving difficulties

Individuals going through Alzheimer's also struggle with tasks involving organising, planning and solving problems. They can have trouble keeping track of finances or follow a sequence of steps, such as getting dressed.

Changes in judgement and decision-making

A person with Alzheimer's disorder may experience changes in their judgement and decision-making, such as money management, personal hygiene, and safety, among other basic aspects of life. They could do actions that are inconsistent with their past behaviour and put themselves at risk.

Trouble in speaking and writing

Alzheimer's disease may affect a person's capacity for clear communication. Individuals may struggle to repeat the messages during the conversation or find difficulty in putting appropriate phrases forward. They can also find writing challenging and say things that don't make sense.