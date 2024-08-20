Work From Home Policy For New Starbucks CEO Sparks Outrage; Netizens Criticise The Brand Over Latest Move

Imagine how you as an employee would feel if your boss gets the best of the privileges including the freedom to work remotely from a 1000 miles away. Especially when you aren't of aware of previous bosses using any such perk. Well, something similar has happened in case of the new CEO of Starbucks.

The popular coffee brand has sparked an outrage on social media after they announced Brian Nicole as their new CEO. Netizens were enraged to know that the new CEO will have the opportunity to work from home as opposed the company's headquarters in Seattle, Washington.



Why are netizens enraged?

On August 13, The coffee chain announced the appointment of the new CEO through a press release. It mentioned how Nicole has spent 6 years working for Chipotle and that he will be officially joining Starbucks from September 9, 2024.

The outrage began when the next day, on August 14, the brand released the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that had the details of about the new position of Nicole. The report says that the new CEO will have the perk to work from home and that he will have a 'small remote office' in in Newport Beach, California.

In addition, Nicole will be able to choose the assistant of his choice and that too at the company's expense. The report also says that Nicole will not have to relocate to The office headquarters, which is located in Seattle, Washington. According to The Wall Street Journal, Nicole will have a corporate plane to travel to Washington on occasion.

How did netizens react?

Not only is the CEO getting all the perks above but he is also getting a signing bonus of $10m. His annual salary, as indicated by the report is $1.6m annually.

Netizens were clearly enraged over all the perks and opportunities provided for the new CEO whereas the employees will be working from the office in Seattle and outlet worldwide. One X user commented, "The incoming Starbucks CEO is not even going to be required to go to the office and may live 1,000 miles away from the HQ. Seems like one rule for the BoDs and a different one for normal employees".

On the day Starbucks announced The new CEO, Nicole shared how excited he is to be joining the coffee chain.