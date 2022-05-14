Work efficiently with focus, and enhance productivity; here's how

Focus is the power or ability to direct attention in the desired direction. To concentrate, we would like to concentrate for the desired duration, which affects our productivity. Concentration or undivided attention cannot be attained without serious effort. We have got to first identify the factors that distract and take focus away. It requires an intensive analysis of not only the work environment and work habits but also lifestyle. You have to make conscious efforts to regain focus by addressing every single identified factor that leaves you distracted.

Systematic analysis of these factors can sound like an overkill. But unless you are doing it, you will never be able to up your concentration levels. For example, multi-tasking may be a highly glorified habit in a workplace, but in certain situations, it can force you to split your focus to various tasks, ultimately slowing you down and stopping you from completing any of these tasks. In such a scenario, work itself can become a distraction. If you are unable to focus because you are constantly fidgeting, then you have to reflect on your own actions and behaviors.

The focus will be selective, alternating, divided, or sustained. Focus works as sort of a muscle - if you have employed it well, it will grow. The concept is to use focus judiciously, which can help plenty otherwise it ends up in anxiety.

Importance of staying focused

It is crucial to remain focused if you want to develop productivity. But it is easy to lose focus because it is nearly impossible to shut yourself to the external stimuli and various distractions. How many times have you started a task, only to be distracted when something else comes up? This stops you from delivering results.

Focus is important to divert attention. We would like to focus and perform well. Focus determines performance, effectiveness, excellence and productivity. Life is challenging and demanding, to handle this we would like to be alert and focused on particular things which act as a guide. Focus is very important for better memory and willpower, and this may only be possible after we can recall and retain the knowledge whenever it is required.

It is important that you simply understand the way to take hold of your mind and understand how to remain focused. Here are some tips about a way to improve your focus and productivity.

a. Start your day with simple exercises

The best way to get the blood flowing is by exercising. Some recommended physical activities include jogging, skipping, dancing, sport, using stairs, and playing with kids/pets. Daily physical activity can do wonders in helping improve your concentration and focus. Besides, it can boost the cardiovascular, digestive, and immune systems.

b. Keep distractions away

Without distractions, it will be a lot easier for you to enhance your focus. Ideally, your workspace is intended to enhance your productivity and keep you far from things that may distract you. Keep your phone away if you spend time browsing social media. If you are employed from home, see to it that you just have a separate place where everyone in the house knows not to disturb you during work hours.

c. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Maintain a diet. Reduce junk or fried foods. Include citrus fruits in your diet. You will be able to stay focused provided you are physically and mentally fit. Sleep well for an adequate amount of hours and stay hydrated.

d. Take breaks

Overworking can cause more strain on your mind and body and will also impact your overall performance. By taking a healthy amount of breaks, you provide yourself with the chance to reboot. Taking a brief walk from your work desk to the pantry for a snack or perhaps a fast power nap can help replenish your energy and improve your focus.

e. Practice mindfulness

One great activity to spend your short breaks on is by practicing mindfulness. This sort of meditation offers a variety of advantages like lower stress levels, better sleep, lower vital sign and improved mental clarity. With a far better state of mind and body, you get to improve your productivity.

f. Prioritizing your work to manage time effectively

One way to keep a tab on time is to first identify the priority tasks. One must prioritise goals that revolve around personal leadership and necessity and these could encompass Health, Relationship, Skill-building and identifying new opportunities.

g. Manage attention span

Loss of focus might not necessarily be caused only by distractions. Even in normal day-to-day activities, your mind may wander to other thoughts despite the shortage of major distractions. It is essential to train the mind to bring your attention back to the primary instance where you begin to lose focus. Some physical and mental activities like yoga, meditation, etc are known to boost attention management and help maintain focus better.

To do this, we would just change the way we work and the environment. By making these changes and committing to staying focused, you will transform your work output and productivity in impactful ways.

(Trapti Gandhi is Psychologist & Counselor, The Learning Lobby by Practically)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:01 PM IST