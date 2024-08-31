Wild Food Festival 2024: Chef Thomas Zacharias Introduces Gen Z To Wilderness Of Sahaydri

Chef Thomas Zacharias, celebrates regional Indian food and promote sustainable cooking methods. In one such attempt he joins hands with OOO Farms and Rizvi College of Hotel Management to introduce the Gen Z to the wilderness of Sahaydri. Wild Food Festival 2024, today, celebrates Maharashtra's tribal culture and indigenous wild foods.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about the concept of Wild Food Festival 2024.

The Wild Food Festival, originally conceived by OOO Farms in 2018, is a celebration of Maharashtra’s rich culinary heritage and indigenous wild foods that are often overlooked in modern cuisine. I joined as a partner in 2022 to enhance the festival’s scope and outreach. This year's festival includes an array of activities designed to immerse attendees in the world of wild foods, with highlights such as a showcase of over 150 wild vegetables, fruits, and seeds foraged from the Sahyadri mountains, and a tasting menu featuring more than 40 dishes crafted from these ingredients. The festival will also feature cultural performances by tribal artists, panel discussions with experts on the significance of non-cultivated wild foods, and a Farmers’ Market with fresh produce and indigenous ingredients from tribal communities.

Can you talk about the wild vegetables and dishes mentioned in the festival?

The festival features a variety of wild vegetables such as kena, mahua, vaaste, khurasni, pendhra, and more. These ingredients are special because they are foraged from the forests and are rich in micronutrients and flavours and not commonly cultivated varieties. For example, akkarghoda, also known as Lady Fern, is a wild vegetable rich in essential micronutrients that support overall health. It is valued for its medicinal properties and has been used traditionally to treat various ailments. The earthy richness of mahua or the peppery, aromatic notes of khurasni offer a taste experience that cannot be found in more commonly cultivated vegetables. By honouring traditional methods of preparation, these dishes not only bring out the best of these flavours but also emphasise the nutritional benefits and deep cultural significance that these wild foods hold.

How do you want the Indian hospitality industry adapt to sustainable food?

It's challenging and often financially tough. My advice is to make small changes where possible, show care, and do your best. Chefs and restaurants have a unique ability to influence food trends in urban India. We have the responsibility and the power to drive positive change. If you’re smart about it and play your cards right, sustainability can even become a unique selling point for your business, as customers are demanding responsible practices from the places they support.