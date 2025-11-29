Why Should Only Kids Have All the Fun? Dave & Buster's in Andheri Will Draw Grown-Ups in with Their Exciting Games, Delicious Bites & Boozy Drinks

Dave & Buster's |

Mumbai's got a new gaming spot with a nitro bowling alley, a restaurant that leans towards American pub food, drinks that pack a boozy punch and a gaming arcade that will bring out the carefree child in you. Here, you can win prizes and also redeem those tickets for surprises. Dave & Buster's, which has opened at Andheri, brings it all together under one roof and is perfect for hanging out with friends post work.

The nitro bowling alley |

Roll Into Great Times

Dave & Buster's, Mumbai, prides itself at not being an average bowling alley. The experience here is meant to step up your game with nitro lightning. No friends to cheer you on? No problem! No dull roar of the crowd when you achieve the perfect strike. It's okay.

When the pins come crashing, a sensory drama unfolds on your lane as it lights up and gets your adrenaline pumping. The message on the wall is loud and clear: 'Knock Them All! The Pins & The Pints' because that's how the game is won. Loud, hip-swinging music and a vibrant scoreboard keep your spirits high throughout the game.

Glimpses of the gaming arcade |

Age No Bar at This Gaming Arcade

There are games for everyone here and the entire floor is here for you to conquer! You can bring your kids, friends, work colleagues and even your date for some friendly competition. It's meant to bring out the child in you so don't hesitate to step up the pace and zoom into the reality world in a super bike or feel like a character from the American action media franchise Fast & Furious as you try out the racing car adventure.

Bring out the entrepreneur in you with a game of monopoly or send the dinosaurs back to the 'middle-life' by putting your shooting skills to good use at the Jurassic Park Arcade. Don't forget to play claw games and win cute prices.

60+ arcade games to try out here |

Rope-pulling game Goatz-N-Ropes will put your strength and stamina to test, and you can destress as you try out your chamak challo moves at the dance booth.

Go beyond the ordinary, with the virtual reality games that will let you explore hyper-immersive worlds. There are several large screens for live cricket, football and F1.

The high-tech dart bay will take you down memory lane and let you revisit the time you played a game of darts with your friends. The only difference is that this time you got a screen to chase the perfect bullseye.

Fun drinks to pair with your creamy pasta |

Not Your Average Pub Grub

If you're beginning to think that Dave & Buster's is only about games, you are wrong. They have a HUGE menu that is perfect for a post-game dinner. Also, there are so many options that you'll always have something new to try out on every visit.

Burnt enough calories at the gaming arcade? Bid goodbye to your health-conscious diet for one night and indulgence in some crispy Onion Rings, fried Pickled Jalapenos, spicy Tandoori Potatoes and gooey-melty Cheese Stack Sticks.

The Mediterranean Mezze Board, Desi Kebab Platter and Side House Salad make interesting options for health-conscious folks. There are also protein bowls and salads for people who would like to keep their meals light.

Flatbreads are a must here, and one has plenty options to choose from including the 3-Cheese Flatbread, Chicken Tikka, BBQ Chicken and Paneer Tikka.

Highly recommend not sharing your fries and burger as they are too good to resist. |

Gorgeous drinks on the cocktail menu include the Strawberry Watermelon Margarita has a fruity twist and packs a punch with tequila. There's also a Blackberry Margarita for berry-forward patrons. Expresso Martini gets its smoothness from the vodka and coffee-liqueur. They have a lovely mix of old-fashioned, classic cocktails, LIITs and shooters, cold beers, wines, whiskeys, and more.

When at Dave & Buster's, try out the game-day favourite, smashed burgers accompanied with really good French Fries on the side. Buster's Smashed Burger is a tasty tribute to their founder, and the All-American Smashed Burger is all good things sandwiched between two burger buns.

The loud, foot-tapping music, dim lights and large screens make sure you don't reach out for your phone even once. You'll either be singing along joining in the chorus or raising your hands up to the beats as you sip on cocktails and munch on your favourites. It's pretty solid food that will leave you feeling happy.

The Cheese Stick Stack come along with marinara, a tomato sauce, (right) S'mores Chocolate Cheesecake |

The dessert options are limited, but each one is sinfully good. The rich, fudgy Chocolate Brownie comes drenched in warm chocolate sauce, velvety layers of whipped mascarpone and expresso-soaked sponge come together to create a delightful Tiramisu, and the S'mores Chocolate Cheesecake comes topped with a marshmallow.

Dave & Buster's

Address: 4th floor, Infiniti Mall, Phase D, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053