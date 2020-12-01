Why is World AIDS Day observed on Dec 1? Here's all you need to know about its history, meaning and significance

As per the World Health Organization, an estimated 76 million people have been infected with the HIV (human immunodeficiency) virus and about 33 million people have died till the end of 2019. While the numbers vary from country to country, a significant number of people worldwide continue to live with HIV till date. The WHO calls HIV/AIDS a 'global epidemic'.

Put simply, this virus causes AIDS, and interferes with the body's ability to fight off an infection. Transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids, it first manifests with flu-like symptoms. Eventually, the AIDS symptoms such as fever, fatigue and recurrent infections comes to the fore. While there are antiretroviral regimens that can slow the progression of the disease, no cure exists for AIDS. As such, creating awareness becomes a crucial part of the efforts to curb the spread of the this particular virus.