Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

National Engineers' Day 2025 | Representative Image

National Engineers' Day is observed every year in India. The significant day is celebrated on September 15, marking the birth anniversary of India's renowned and greatest engineer, Mokshagundam Vivesvarya. He is known for his contributions to engineering and for transforming the country's infrastructure through his design, planning, and practical solutions.

⚓ Indian Navy - Powered by Engineers, Driven by Sea ⚙️



🇮🇳 On #NationalEngineersDay, #IndianNavy 🌊celebrates the dedication and brilliance of its engineers 🛠️— the minds who fuel innovation 💡, drive technology 🔧 and keep our fleet mission-ready 🚢.#EngineersDay… pic.twitter.com/3T1IizKDQz — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) September 15, 2025

Why is National Engineers' Day celebrated?

National Engineers' Day is observed on September 15 to honour Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, India's greatest engineer, and to recognise the vital role engineers play in nation-building, infrastructure development, and societal progress through innovation and problem-solving. It is a day to celebrate and appreciate the hard work and achievements of engineers and to inspire others to pursue careers in this crucial field.

Today, on Engineers’ Day, I pay homage to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India’s engineering landscape. I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2025

Who was Sir M Visvesvaraya?

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, commonly referred to as MV or M. Visvesvaraya, was the first Indian civil engineer and statesman, serving as the 19th Diwan of Mysore. He was born on September 15, 1861, and passed away on April 14, 1962. Visvesvaraya had a strong passion for education and dreamed of making significant contributions to his country.

He began his formal education in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) and earned a BSc from the University of Madras. After that, he earned a Diploma in Civil Engineering (DCE) in Bombay (now Mumbai) from the University of Bombay via the third-oldest engineering college in Asia, the College of Engineering, Pune.

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya received India's highest honour

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya had received India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955. He was awarded for his exceptional contributions to the nation, and later, George V, king of the United Kingdom, decorated him as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire in honor of his contributions to society. To pay tribute to his legacy, National Engineers' Day is celebrated in India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania on the occasion of his birth anniversary on September 15 every year.