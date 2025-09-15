 Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhy Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

National Engineers' Day is observed every year in India. The significant day is celebrated on September 15, marking the birth anniversary of India's renowned and greatest engineer, Mokshagundam Vivesvarya.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
National Engineers' Day 2025 | Representative Image

National Engineers' Day is observed every year in India. The significant day is celebrated on September 15, marking the birth anniversary of India's renowned and greatest engineer, Mokshagundam Vivesvarya. He is known for his contributions to engineering and for transforming the country's infrastructure through his design, planning, and practical solutions.

Why is National Engineers' Day celebrated?

National Engineers' Day is observed on September 15 to honour Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, India's greatest engineer, and to recognise the vital role engineers play in nation-building, infrastructure development, and societal progress through innovation and problem-solving. It is a day to celebrate and appreciate the hard work and achievements of engineers and to inspire others to pursue careers in this crucial field.

Who was Sir M Visvesvaraya?

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Chirag Paswan Claims NDA’s Development Drive Continues Under PM Modi’s Leadership
Union Minister Chirag Paswan Claims NDA’s Development Drive Continues Under PM Modi’s Leadership
PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya
PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action
Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather
Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, commonly referred to as MV or M. Visvesvaraya, was the first Indian civil engineer and statesman, serving as the 19th Diwan of Mysore. He was born on September 15, 1861, and passed away on April 14, 1962. Visvesvaraya had a strong passion for education and dreamed of making significant contributions to his country.

He began his formal education in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) and earned a BSc from the University of Madras. After that, he earned a Diploma in Civil Engineering (DCE) in Bombay (now Mumbai) from the University of Bombay via the third-oldest engineering college in Asia, the College of Engineering, Pune.

Read Also
Engineers’ Day 2023: Commemorating Birth Anniversary of M Visvesvaraya
article-image

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya received India's highest honour

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya had received India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955. He was awarded for his exceptional contributions to the nation, and later, George V, king of the United Kingdom, decorated him as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire in honor of his contributions to society. To pay tribute to his legacy, National Engineers' Day is celebrated in India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania on the occasion of his birth anniversary on September 15 every year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmys Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake...

BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Jaw-Dropping Emmys Awards Debut In Dreamy Pink Gown & Million Dollar Snake...

Swimsuit, Sequin & Sizzling Mini Dress: What Ananya Panday Wore In Maldives

Swimsuit, Sequin & Sizzling Mini Dress: What Ananya Panday Wore In Maldives

Bandra Fair 2025: Things To Buy At Stalls Around Mumbai's Mount Mary Church

Bandra Fair 2025: Things To Buy At Stalls Around Mumbai's Mount Mary Church

Jitiya Vrat 2025: Know Significance, Muhurat And More About The Auspicious Day

Jitiya Vrat 2025: Know Significance, Muhurat And More About The Auspicious Day