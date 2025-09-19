 Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know About The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva
Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know About The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is a spiritual observance honoring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, celebrated on the Trayodashi (13th) tithi of a Hindu lunar month.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is a spiritual observance honoring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, celebrated on the Trayodashi (13th) tithi of a Hindu lunar month. It is believed that observing Pradosh Vrat improves and strengthens financial conditions. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped with rituals in the evening during the auspicious time. Shukra Pradosh Vrat is a Pradosh fast that falls on a Friday.

About Shukra Pradosh Vrat

The word Pradosh means the twilight period, just before night, which is considered a powerful time for Shiva worship. Keeping this fast is an excellent remedy to strengthen our Moon. According to the Drik Panchag, the auspicious day is observed on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Day Pradosha Time - 06:21 PM to 08:43 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 11:24 PM on September 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 11:36 PM on September 19, 2025

Spiritual benefits

Observing Shukra Pradosh Vrat is believed to remove past sins, grant mental peace, marital happiness, financial prosperity, and fulfill wishes. It is also said to bring success, prosperity, and protection against negative energies. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless devotees with their desired wishes, including strong relationships and their desired wishes.

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a white cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Shiv Puran, and finally perform Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Aarti.

