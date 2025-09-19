'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations

Former Miss Nepal 2018, Shrinkhala Khatiwada, has addressed the wave of criticism she faced during Nepal’s recent Gen Z movement. In a detailed social media statement, she said her photo was circulated without consent during the protests, making her “collateral damage.” The movement, originally focused on corruption, misuse of power, and the unchecked lifestyles of politicians’ children, unexpectedly drew her into the spotlight.

“I Am a Self-Made Individual”

Khatiwada firmly rejected allegations of nepotism, stating her achievements and lifestyle are the result of her own hard work. She clarified that she never depended on taxpayer money or her father’s political career. “I have financed my own education and career,” she explained, emphasising that her father did not hold any ministerial post when she was admitted to Harvard University.

Earnings and Harvard Education

According to documents she shared, Khatiwada earned over Rs 3.12 crore (Rs 31.2 million) through brand endorsements, advertisements, and public appearances after winning Miss Nepal. From this income, she said she paid all applicable taxes and invested around Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million) into her Master’s degree at Harvard University. The remaining funds, she noted, are still in her personal account.

Addressing fund misuse allegations

Another accusation claimed Khatiwada had misappropriated USD 50,000 awarded through the Miss World Beauty with a Purpose program. She strongly denied this, sharing a public Google Drive link with complete details of donors and expenditures to prove transparency. She mentions that she lived a simple life with she won Miss India, just like everybody else.

No influence from family ties

Khatiwada stressed that her father’s political background neither influenced her Harvard admission nor her professional journey. She said dragging her name into the Gen Z protests was unfair, but if her unintentional involvement helped amplify the movement’s cause, she considers it a positive outcome.

Who is Shrinkhala Khatiwada?

Shrinkhala Khatiwada rose to fame after winning Miss Nepal World 2018 and representing Nepal at Miss World, where she was among the Top 12 finalists. Beyond pageantry, she is an architect, philanthropist, and social activist who has led multiple community development projects in rural Nepal.