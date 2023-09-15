Engineers’ Day 2023: Commemorating Birth Anniversary of M Visvesvaraya

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 15, 2023
Every year India commemorates Engineers’ Day 2023 on September 15th.
The Day is celebrated on the Birth Anniversary of M. Visvesvaraya, an Indian civil engineer, administrator, and statesman.
Not just India even Sri Lanka, and Tanzania also celebrate the birth anniversary of M. Visvesvaraya as the Engineer's Day.
Engineers are the one who finds solution to any problem with technical skills.
Engineering institutes across India organise functions to celebrate this day.
Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator, filmmaker, and manga artist says, "Engineers turn dreams into reality."
Scott Adams, an American author and cartoonist quotes, "Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems."
Engineers plan, design and then implement the layout.
PM Narendra Modi paid homage to M. Visvesvaraya and greeted engineers across nation.
M Visvesvaraya was reigned as Diwan of Mysore, where he founded the Bangalore Agricultural University.
