Indian Supermodel Candice Pinto Reveals Her Diet During Fashion Weeks & How She Manages To Stay Healthy

Candice Pinto | All images courtesy: Candice Pinto/Instagram

Mumbai-based model Candice Pinto loves wearing watches and feels that it is an accessory which will never go out of style.

"Earrings are another such accessory, because every woman loves wearing them, especially if they are a diamond solitaire," she says.

For her, the three must-haves in every woman's wardrobe are a "white shirt, blue denims and a great pair of heels."

This is Candice's third season with Global India Couture Week (GICW), and she has walked the ramp for the fashion week in Delhi prior to this.

"For preparations as a model, you have to be perfect on the ramp. You need to do justice to every designer. As a great model, you need to make sure that every outfit is worn with elegance and grace," she says.

During the GICW fashion week, Candice has made sure she didn't skip her workout and went to the gym in the morning, before the opening show. "It can be a little tough with timings as we need to squeeze in time for the fittings and the shows. But if I get time, I do really focus on my gym."

As for her diet, she carries her own cooked food. "I love cooking. My food contains proteins, carbs, and little bit of fat. When I have fashion shows in Mumbai, I carry my tiffin all the time."

Candice doesn't fail to keep sipping water during the fashion week as she carries her own bottle as well. She doesn't believe in cheat days and has nicknamed it as 'treat days'. "Because when you work really hard, you love going out too. My husband and I go dieting, drinking and partying together, and that's needed to balance your life," she says.

Candice has the perfect advice to dealing with body-shaming online. "I think it is a part and parcel of our profession. I have got used to it. Ignorance is bliss."

She loves wearing clothes that suits her personality, are easy and comfortable. "I think people tend to over-accessorise their outfits and always go for what's trending in the season. One needs to mix-and-match and choose clothes that are comfortable. Less is more and I stick to that concept.

"Nowadays, everyone just copies each other," she adds. "New models need more discipline and learning. They want to get everything very fast in life. One needs to experience the journey because only that will take you to a longer distance and make you a seasoned model."