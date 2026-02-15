 Why Is Lord Shiva Called Neelkanth? The Story Behind His Blue Colour
Maha Shivratri, also known as the "Great Night of Lord Shiva," is the sacred time when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati get married, and Lord Shiva performs the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. On this day, Lord Shiva devotees should visit the temple and offer milk, Datura (Thorn Apple) fruit, and flowers.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Maha Shivratri | X/ @rafale4434

Maha Shivratri is one of the auspicious festivals that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, the festival will be observed on Sunday, February 15, 2026. On this day, it is believed that devotees who keep fast and worship Lord Shiva get special blessings. Do you know what is the reason is behind Lord Shiva's blue colour? Keep on reading to know about Neelkanth.

About Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri, also known as the "Great Night of Lord Shiva," is the sacred time when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati get married, and Lord Shiva performs the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. On this day, Lord Shiva devotees should visit the temple and offer milk, Datura (Thorn Apple) fruit, and flowers. One should also observe fasts, especially married couples, to get a special blessing for their marital life.

The Story of Neelkanth

According to the legend, the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) once churned the cosmic ocean to obtain Amrit (the nectar of immortality). During this massive churning, many divine and dangerous things emerged from the ocean. But before the nectar appeared, a deadly poison called Halahala surfaced.

The poison was so toxic that it began to spread through the universe, threatening to destroy all creation. Neither the gods nor the demons could control it. In desperation, they turned to Lord Shiva for help.

Why did Lord Shiva turn blue?

To save the universe, Shiva drank the poison. However, instead of swallowing it completely, he held it in his throat to prevent it from spreading inside his body. The poison was extremely powerful and turned his throat deep blue. Goddess Parvati prevented it from spreading through his body, causing his throat to turn blue. The story highlights Shiva's role as protector of the universe and symbol of selfless sacrifice.

That is why he is known as NeelKanth, meaning the Blue-Throated One.

