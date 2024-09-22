'Why Do International Artists Only Come To Mumbai?' Fans Raise Questions Over Coldplay & Other Concerts Not Hosted In Various Indian Cities

Coldplay |

Mumbai is turning into a concert hub as some of the most anticipated pop sensations, including the British band Coldplay and singer Dua Lipa, are returning to India for their electrifying concerts. Additionally, Lollapalooza India is entering its third edition, where artists like Shawn Mendes, Green Day, and Hanumankind, among others, will be performing live for the fans.

Mumbai, which is also called the City of Dreams, is a centre stage for entertainment and spotlight. The Bollywood industry is one of the important factors contributing to the city's fame, making the dreamer's place attract many international live shows and interesting events.

While the upcoming concerts in India are making headlines today, many fans are raising questions about all the shows being held only in Mumbai.

Why do all international artists only come to Mumbai, we need their concerts in Delhi too😭 — Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) September 22, 2024

The lack of international concerts hosted in other states of India, including the country's capital, Delhi, has led to fans' disappointment. Saniya Dhawan, an IT Consultant, tweeted, "Why do all international artists only come to Mumbai, we need their concerts in Delhi too." Many X users commented under the post, where many left funny reasons, and some asked for their states to get acknowledgement. A user under the same tweet wrote, "Why not Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Chennai"

Another replied to the question on the X app reasoned, "International artists often choose Mumbai due to its status as India's financial hub and its established infrastructure for events. Delhi does get some concerts, but Mumbai's entertainment scene and larger audience base make it a preferred location for many."

While many international pop stars are turning their heads to Mumbai for their concerts, many Indian singers, including Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon and others, announced their India tour, including many major cities in the country.