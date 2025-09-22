 Whoa! Shruti Sharma Stuns In Pearl Lehenga Weighing 14 Kilos
The stunning actor lit up the GICW stage as a showstopper for Tinaa Ranka

Anita AikaraUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Shruti Sharma | Image courtesy: Global India Couture Week

Actor Shruti Sharma brought fashion designer Tinaa Ranka's GICW collection to life with her charm and poise. But what's amazing is that she carried a 14-kilo pearl lehenga so effortlessly on stage that she left fans feeling impressed.

Few people know that this is the same lehenga that Tinaa wore to Cannes 2025. She was the first female designer from Surat to walk the red carpet in the pearl-studded creation that celebrated 'Indian heritage, divine femininity, and slow fashion'.

In an exclusive interview with FPJ, Shruti speaks on why she felt like a superstar walking down the GICW runway. "As a showstopper, I felt the same nervousness when I was announced the winner of India's Next Superstar," she says.

As for her look, the most special thing was that "the outfit felt super royal".

"It is glorious and elegant," she mentions, revealing details about the lehenga. For me, "it is a look meant for queens and royalty. The skirt itself weighs 14 kilos and is entirely made of pearls. The blouse has motifs of Radha Rani, that's because of designer, Tinaa's belief in Lord Krishna," she adds. "I have never seen a lehenga made of pearls, so kudos to the team. The train was also embellished with pearls and was so heavy yet stunning.

Sharing tips for newbies on the ramp, Shruti says, "Please reach the venue three hours prior. It doesn't matter if people allow you to walk on the ramp for the rehearsals or not, just go and run there! Listen to some good music before your catwalk. It will help you for sure."

The person who helped Shruti drape her first-ever saree was her mom. Recalling her college days, when a saree was her uniform, the actor says, "For three years, I wore a saree. I used to run in a saree, dance in a saree, so it became my ghar ka normal kapada. I know how to drape a saree, but whenever I have to wear it, I go to my mom, because she is perfect at draping sarees."

