 Who Is The 25-Year-Old Brazilian Influencer Who Died After 10-Floor Fall? Did Her Husband Push Her?
Brazilian influencer Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, 25, died after falling from her 10th-floor apartment in São Paulo on November 29. Her husband, Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, has been arrested as police investigate a suspected femicide. CCTV footage reportedly contradicts his claim of suicide, according to g1 and O Globo.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, a 25-year-old Brazilian digital creator, died on November 29 after falling from the 10th floor of the apartment building where she lived in São Paulo. The incident immediately raised suspicion, prompting police to open a detailed investigation, according to local outlets g1 and O Globo.

Husband taken into custody

Silva's husband, Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, a 40-year-old businessman, has been arrested under a temporary detention order. Authorities are investigating the case as a possible femicide. Police sources told g1 that he is suspected of pushing Silva from the apartment they shared.

On the night of the incident, neighbours reportedly heard shouting followed by a loud thud. Emergency services were called, and police arrived to find Santos holding Silva’s body. He allegedly told officers that she died by suicide after a fight, O Globo reported. The death was initially classified as suspicious.

CCTV footage raises questions

Investigators from the Homicide and Personal Protection Department reviewed security camera footage from the building. According to g1 and O Globo, the visuals show Santos assaulting Silva in the parking area and arguing with her inside the elevator. In one clip, he is seen trying to grab her neck and pulling her out of the elevator before returning alone.

Despite the investigation, Santos attended Silva’s funeral in Ceará on December 1, where images of him embracing her coffin circulated online. He was arrested days later as authorities gathered more evidence.

Who was Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva?

While there is not much information online, Silva had over 6,000 followers on Instagram, where she shared beauty, makeup, and lifestyle content. She grew up in a rural area of Crateús, worked local jobs, and later moved to São Paulo, where she met and married Santos, according to g1.

