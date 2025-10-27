Who Is Sophie Gregoire? Ex-Wife Of Justin Trudeau & The New Man In Katy Perry's Life; Surprisingly She Still Holds On To His Surname

As former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s budding romance with pop superstar Katy Perry grabs global attention, another name has quietly resurfaced in headlines- Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, his estranged wife. While much of the media spotlight has turned toward the high-profile couple, Sophie has been capturing hearts in her own way- through self-reflection, grace, and empowerment.

Born on April 24, 1975, in Montreal, Quebec, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is a Canadian television personality, speaker, and mental health advocate. The only child of Jean Grégoire, a stockbroker, and Estelle Blais, a nurse, Sophie grew up in a comfortable, middle-class environment in Montreal’s Mount Royal suburb. Her early life wasn’t without struggles- she has spoken openly about overcoming bulimia in her late teens, a battle that later inspired her to become an advocate for self-esteem and emotional literacy.

After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from the Université de Montréal, Sophie began her career in media, working as an entertainment reporter for Quebec-based television channels. Her natural charm and ability to connect with people soon made her a familiar face in Canadian households.

Sophie first met Justin Trudeau, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, through her childhood friendship with his youngest brother, Michel. Years later, in 2003, they reconnected while co-hosting a charity gala, sparking an instant connection. The two married in 2005 and went on to become one of Canada’s most admired couples, raising three children -Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Their 2023 announcement of separation after 18 years of marriage shocked the nation. Yet, both Sophie and Justin have emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining respect for each other. Since then, Sophie has stepped out of her former role as “the Prime Minister’s wife” and built her own path.

She is now a wellness advocate, motivational speaker, and author of Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other (2024)- a memoir that explores personal growth, authenticity, and the art of emotional connection. On her social media, Sophie often shares uplifting reflections, including a recent viral post about letting go and finding beauty in impermanence, which many interpreted as a subtle nod to her former marriage.

While Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s rumored romance continues to generate buzz, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s story is one of strength and evolution- a woman redefining herself beyond politics, with grace, confidence, and purpose.