 Who Is Kaamya Karthikeyan, The 16-Year-Old Mountaineer To Conquer Everest?
The second youngest girl in history to climb Mount Everest is Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old student in class 12 at Navy Children School in Mumbai, who achieved the feat on May 20, 2024, alongside her father, Cdr S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Kaamya Karthikeyan |

Mount Everest, the crown jewel of the Himalayas, has always beckoned daring adventurers. Among those who have answered the call are young Indian climbers who have achieved remarkable feats. The record currently belongs to Kaamya Karthikeyan, a phenomenal teenager who reached the Everest summit in May 2023. At just 16 years old, Kaamya, along with her father, Navy Commodore S. Karthikeyan, etched her name in history.

article-image

The Destination And The Companion

This remarkable achievement not only made her the youngest Indian to scale Everest but also the second-youngest girl globally to conquer the peak. Kaamya's journey to Everest wasn't simply a teenage whim. Mountaineering runs in her family. Her father, a seasoned climber himself, instilled in her a love for the mountains from a young age.

The Preparations

With years of training and experience climbing smaller peaks, Kaamya displayed exceptional determination and physical prowess. Her feat in 2023 wasn't her first brush with mountaineering glory. In 2020, Kaamya became the youngest climber globally to summit Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America. This experience solidified her passion for conquering challenging terrain and paved the way for her historic Everest climb.

article-image

Becoming An Inspiration

Kaamya's story is an inspiration to young people everywhere. It demonstrates that with dedication, rigorous training, and unwavering support, even seemingly insurmountable goals can be achieved. Her accomplishment not only puts a spotlight on young Indian mountaineering talent but also highlights the growing role of women in this traditionally male-dominated sport.

International Everest Day

International Everest Day, celebrated on May 28th, serves as a perfect reminder of Kaamya's incredible feat. Her story is a testament to the human spirit's ability to push boundaries and reach for new heights, literally and figuratively.

