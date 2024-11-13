Who is John Krasinski? Meet The 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski | X App

People magazine has just named John Krasinski the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, and fans couldn’t be more excited! Krasinski, who gained fame for his role as Jim Halpert on 'The Office', has starred in some of the impressive series and worked as a co-writer and also director. His latest honour as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 adds another milestone in his career.

The announcement was made during 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where Krasinski admitted to being genuinely surprised. As per the People report, the actor thought he was being pranked when he got the news. "Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts." Actress Emily Blunt, his wife, was reportedly thrilled by the news and even made a joke about using the magazine cover as wallpaper in their house.

In addition, the actor was quoted as stating, "Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

Who is John Krasinski?

Born on October 20, 1979, John Krasinski is an American actor and filmmaker best known for his role as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom "The Office," which aired from 2005 to 2013. In addition to acting, he reportedly served as a producer and occasionally directed episodes of the show.

Krasinski gained further recognition for his work in the horror film "A Quiet Place," which he directed, co-wrote, and co-starred in. The film was critically acclaimed, and he was named one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 for his contributions to the film industry. He also directed and wrote the sequel, "A Quiet Place Part II."

Krasinski has a diverse filmography that includes movies like "License to Wed," "Leatherheads," "Away We Go," and "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." From 2018 to 2023, he starred as the title character in the Amazon Prime Video series "Jack Ryan," for which he was also an executive producer.

On a personal note, Krasinski is married to English actress Emily Blunt, whom he began dating in 2008. According to reports, they got engaged in 2009 and married in 2010. The couple has two daughters together.