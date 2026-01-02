 When Is Paush Purnima 2026? Is It On January 2 Or 3? Check Date, Rituals, Spiritual Significance And More
When Is Paush Purnima 2026? Is It On January 2 Or 3? Check Date, Rituals, Spiritual Significance And More

Paush Purnima holds significance in the Hindu religion as it is believed that it helps devotees end inner darkness and overcome the cycle of birth and death. On this day, devotees should worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Paush Purnima is one of the auspicious days that marks the first full moon of the year and is considered highly auspicious for spiritual practices. The favourable day is recognised for spiritual cleansing via sacred baths in holy rivers, acts of charity (particularly food), and prayers to Lord Vishnu, Chandra (Moon), and Goddess Shakambhari, signaling the beginning of the important Magha month and frequently aligning with harvest festivities such as Odisha's Puspuni.

About Paush Purnima

Paush Purnima holds significance in the Hindu religion as it is believed that it helps devotees end inner darkness and overcome the cycle of birth and death. On this day, devotees should worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Paush Purnima 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Pausha Purnima falls on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Paush Purnima on Saturday, January 3, 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins - 06:53 PM on January 02, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 03:32 PM on January 03, 2026

Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Purnima - 05:18 PM

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. If possible, take a holy dip at Dashashwamedh Ghat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayag. It is considered highly auspicious and important on Paush Purnima day. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.

