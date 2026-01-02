When Is Pongal 2026? Here's To Know Everything About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More

Pongal is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions. This festival marks the season of harvest and is observed with great enthusiasm and reverence for four days. Each day of Pongal has its own unique rituals and significance. The auspicious festival, observed mostly in Tamil Nadu state, lasts four days, and the most important day is Thai Pongal.

About Pongal

The word Pongal means overflowing. On this day, people boil rice with jaggery in an earthen pot and let it spill out of the utensils as a symbol of materialistic abundance and prosperity. Pongal traces its roots to the Sangam Age of Tamil Nadu and celebrates the changing of agriculture and the abundance of nature, symbolising prosperity, hope, gratitude, and renewal. The festival reminds people to respect and understand the essence of nature and what roles it plays in our lives.

Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Thai Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM

Thai Pongal on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Pongal: A four-day harvest festival

Bhogi Pongal

The first day is dedicated to discarding old belongings, symbolising a fresh start. People light bonfires to burn old items, marking the end of negativity.

Thai Pongal

This is the main day of the festival, when the traditional dish Pongal (a sweet rice dish) is prepared and offered to the Sun God. Families come together to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest.

Mattu Pongal

On this day, farmers honour their cattle, recognising their role in agriculture. Cattle are adorned with garlands, and rituals are performed to thank them for their hard work.

Kaanum Pongal

The final day is about social gatherings and spending time with family and friends. People visit relatives, enjoy festive meals, and strengthen their bonds.

A mythological tale behind Pongal

One popular tale narrates that Lord Shiva once sent his bull, Basava, to Earth with a message. However, Basava misunderstood the instructions, leading Lord Shiva to curse him to remain on Earth and assist humans in farming. This story highlights the role of cattle in agriculture, which is celebrated during Mattu Pongal.