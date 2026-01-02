Indian Tie By Delhi-Based Label & Punjabi Bhangra Beats: Zohran Mamdani Adds Desi Touch To His Swearing-In Ceremony As New York's First Muslim Mayor | Instagram @KartikResearch

New York City rang in the New Year 2026 with a historic moment as Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the city’s first Muslim mayor. The ceremony, which coincided with the iconic Times Square ball drop celebrations, blended politics, culture, and personal expression, with Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaj, drawing attention for their style and fashion choices.

Mamdani added a strong desi touch to the occasion through his attire. He wore a sharp suit paired with a herringbone necktie by Delhi-based designer Kartik Kumra’s label, Kartik Research. The custom-made tie was crafted from eri silk sourced from Assam and featured delicate four-petal floral embroidery, highlighting India’s rich textile heritage on a global stage.

About Kartik Research:

Founded in 2021, Kartik Research is known for its artisanal approach, with each garment incorporating handcrafted elements. According to the label, its debut collection was inspired by the ‘Beat Music’ movement of the 1960s, a subculture that emerged from psychedelic rock and its fascination with Indian aesthetics and philosophy.

Punjabi Beats During The Ceremony

The cultural celebration did not stop at fashion. Mamdani’s oath-taking ceremony concluded on a lively note with a performance by Punjabi singer Babbulicious, adding festive energy to the historic evening. The Toronto-based artist performed the popular Punjabi track “Gaddi Red Challenger,” prompting cheers from the crowd.

Videos circulating on social media show Mamdani and Duwaj joyfully grooving to the upbeat Punjabi beats, a moment that resonated with many viewers online. The fusion of Indian textiles, Punjabi music, and New York’s iconic New Year celebrations evoked Mamdani’s inclusivity.

Mamdani's Wife Rama Duwaji Stole the Spotlight

Mamdani's Wife, Rama Duwaji, also stole the spotlight during the ceremony with her chic looks and vintage-heavy outfits. She wore a black vintage Balenciaga coat paired with culotte-style shorts from The Frankie Shop and Gen Z-approved statement boots by Miista, reportedly priced at $650.