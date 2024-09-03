What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range

The Nani collection | Sabyasachi website

Ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, known for his luxurious couture and exquisite designs, is back with a special bucket bag collection, 'The Nani'. Featuring an array of extravagant leather potlis, this new accessory range is a special tribute to the couturier's grandmother, lovingly called Nani.

With rich craftsmanship and heritage designs, the collection is inspired by his nani and her statement style of adorning a vintage potli with each attire, as mentioned by the brand.

Taking to Instagram, the designer label quoted, “My mother’s mother, my grandmother, was an exceptional woman and one of my greatest influences. She was exuberant, excessive and an absolute maximalist. She was never without her potli, a draw string pouch lined with a delicious pomegranate pink velvet. We spent the sweltering summer holidays together, and I remember her dipping into her handbag to buy us all kind of treats—ice-lollies, turmeric laced popcorn and matinee movies at the cinema.”

Exuding a vintage charm and cultural heritage of India, each potli features luxurious leather fabric, intricate embellishments, 24k gold plating, and ethnic patterns. From Anarkali to Lehengas, this collection can accentuate each traditional look.

Along with "The Nani," Sabyasachi's new handbag line also features "The Dadi" collection, honouring his grandmother and her khadi potli bags. With reference to his family members, this bucket bag range holds a special place in Sabyasachi's fashion journey. Viewing these potli as a timeless elegance, he called it India's "eternal bag de jour."

Expressing his feelings on "The Dadi" collection, Sabyasachi penned on his page, "My father’s mother was an austere and spiritual woman, stern in her white muslin saris and khadi potli—she spent the days and hours telling me all about the stories that made us. I remember her telling me the story of the Indian potli from our epics—one of the oldest bags in the world, the sack bag. From grand palaces to streets and bazaars, it is as ubiquitous as it can be precious. For me, the potli is undoubtedly India’s eternal bag de jour.”

For all curious fashion enthusiasts, Sabyasachi's new luxurious bag collection comes with a hefty price tag. According to the Ensemble India website, the Sabyasachi Bengal black nani bucket bag costs a whopping Rs 140,000, which is among the other bags from the collection. Additionally, both the bucket bag collections range between Rs 95,000 and Rs 1.5 lakhs.