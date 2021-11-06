What is the significance of National Cancer Awareness Day 2021?

Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases, fighting which requires a lifetime of courage and sacrifice. Well, in modern times, with the advancement of technology, cancer treatments have also been more advanced, however, many people in our country still die of lack of treatment. National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7 in India. The day highlights the significance of increased awareness about cancer prevention and early detection for the general public.

History

National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced by the Indian Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan in September 2014. He announced that 7th November will be observed as National Cancer Awareness Day every year to generate awareness about early detection and avoid leading cancer-causing lifestyles.

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on 7th November to coincide with the birth anniversary of the Novel-prize winning scientist Madame Curie. Born in Warsaw, Poland in 1867, Marie Curie is remembered for her discovery of radium and polonium, and her huge contribution to the fight against cancer. Her work led to the development of radiotherapy for the treatment of cancer.

Significance

The National Cancer Control Programme was initiated in 1975 to provide cancer treatment facilities in the country. In India, nearly 1.1 million new cases are being reported annually. Two-thirds of cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, reducing patients’ chances of survival. Various programs have been initiated to increase research on the prevention and early detection of cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed every year with an aim to create awareness about early detection of cancer disease, and cancer prevention, in the general public.

How you can observe National Cancer Awareness Day

1. Get a screening:

Early detection of cancer can be life-saving. Every year, make sure to book an appointment and get tested.

2. Inform friends and family about early detection

National Cancer Awareness Day is all about informing those you love about the prevention of cancer. Look online or give an information booklet to generate awareness on how to avoid getting cancer and how to look for signs of early symptoms.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 04:14 PM IST