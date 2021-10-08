Indore: Cancer screening camp at RRCAT​

Indore

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore organised a two-day cancer screening camp at RRCAT Convention Centre​, which concluded on Thursday.

The camp was conducted for screening of oral cavity of the CISF and RRCAT security personnel, their family members and various non-employees visiting RRCAT premises using the photonics​-​based, compact, non-invasive and portable cancer screening device “ Oncodiagnoscope”, developed at RRCAT.

S V Nakhe, ​d​irector RRCAT, said, “About 300 individuals were screened by the non-invasive Oncodiagnoscope free of charge.” He added that the prevalence of oral cancer in India is very high.

“Hence, the need for such non-invasive devices which give quick results in a painless manner. Those detected with initial abnormalities were advised by the medical team present,” Nakhe said.

Dr SS Nayyar, Surgical Oncologist; and General Secretary, Cancer Society of Madhya Pradesh Rajesh Arya, Head mentioned that most oral cancer cases are detected at a late stage.

“We at RRCAT are hopeful that through early detection our device will help make India free from oral cancer," Nakhe said.

Paralleling the screening of oral cavity, various clinical tests like measurement of blood pressure and blood sugar, determining the blood group etc. were also conducted free of cost by the team led by Dr Arindam Bose.

Dr Khageswar Sahu, Dr Hemant Krishna, Vijay Kumar, Dr Sunil Verma, Dr Srinibas Satapathy along with a dedicated team of scientists from RRCAT coordinated the event.







