What Is The 6–7 Dating Trend? Gen Z's Found A New Way To Define Modern Relationships

If modern dating feels harder to define than ever, Gen Z has found a phrase to sum it all up: 6–7. The term is popping up across TikTok, Instagram, and private chats, offering a quick way to describe relationships that don't neatly fit into labels like "dating," "talking," or "committed."

What exactly is the 6–7 dating trend?

At its core, the 6–7 dating trend refers to choosing someone who feels "good enough." Think emotional safety, consistency, kindness, and reliability, but without the intense spark, obsession, or cinematic romance often hyped online. On a notional scale, the connection isn't a perfect 10, but it's far from a disaster either. It sits somewhere in the middle, between comfort and compromise.

For many Gen Z daters online, this mindset feels practical. Dating apps, constant options, and burnout from failed situationships have made people more guarded. Instead of chasing fireworks, some are prioritising peace, predictability, and emotional steadiness, even if the excitement feels muted.

The phrase also works as shorthand for emotional limbo. A 6–7 relationship might not be official, but it’s not casual either. It's that grey zone where feelings exist, boundaries blur, and clarity is missing, something many young people experience but struggle to articulate.

Linguistically, experts say this kind of slang is classic Gen Z behaviour. Much like “delulu,” “rizz,” or “it’s giving,” 6–7 compresses a complex emotional experience into two numbers, as stated by Psychology Today.

Interestingly, even its origins are unclear. Dictionary.com describes “6–7” as a viral, ambiguous slang term with shifting meanings, sometimes implying “so-so” or uncertainty. Some trace its wider popularity to music and TikTok culture, where the phrase gained momentum through repetition rather than definition.