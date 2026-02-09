Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 9th, 2026 To February 15th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week brings clarity and resolution, helping you move past a stalemate or finally reach a decision. If you have been torn between choices, the answers you have been seeking are likely to surface now. Your creative energy begins to rise—capture your ideas and inspiration, as they will be valuable in the near future. Do not abandon your vision; persistence will pay off. Relationships take centre stage, particularly marriage or business partnerships. For some, a new romantic chapter may begin, while others may feel a stronger desire for physical closeness and passion during this period.

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, this period may bring the breaking down of situations that are no longer serving you, or a conscious decision to walk away from what has not been working. You are beginning to recognise your true worth and may feel called to treat yourself with greater care and respect. This is a good time to step back for healing and emotional recovery. Create space for reflection, quiet contemplation or simply being at peace. Some of you may choose to take a much-needed break with a loved one or family member. Allow yourself to indulge a little and enjoy life’s simple pleasures before turning your focus back toward future plans.

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week you may decide to take charge of your life. You may feel motivated to grow, expand your influence, strengthen your foundations and stand firmly by your decisions. This is a time to lead with confidence. Financial matters come into focus, with some of you making important investment-related decisions or dealing with overseas connections. On the home front, unresolved personal issues may surface, leading to power struggles or disagreements before clarity and resolution arrive. Be mindful of your diet and digestion.

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week may tempt you to tip the scales and make bold choices or take risks. While your confidence and personal magnetism are strong, you are advised to proceed with proper due diligence. Avoid making decisions from a place of arrogance, impulsivity or emotional reactivity. Be mindful of your temper and resist the urge to overestimate what can be achieved without careful planning. Financial indulgence, travel or lifestyle upgrades such as a makeover or wardrobe refresh may appeal to you now. Enjoy responsibly and keep a close watch on your spending. Balance will be the key to navigating this period successfully.

Leo:

Dear Leo, this week shall be about your feelings. You are advised to turn inward and connect with your emotions. Give yourself the time and patience to truly understand what your heart truly desires. Releasing emotional clutter or baggage will help you feel lighter and get in touch with your intuition. Some of you are preparing to begin a new and deeply personal chapter in your emotional life. Nurture your softer side and pay attention to any creative sparks seeking expression. Rest and emotional space are essential now, especially as work remains busy. Your dedication and steady efforts are paying off—perseverance will soon begin to show positive results.

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, this week encourages you to walk away from boredom, stagnation or emotional disinterest. If a situation or offer no longer inspires you, it may be time to seek something more exciting. Reclaim your personal power by remaining open to a new chapter and fresh possibilities. Look for ways to expand and grow—begin gathering information and allow promising ideas to take form. Teamwork is strongly highlighted now; collaborating with others who share your vision can help you build something meaningful. Creative ideas flow best in group settings during this period. You may also find yourself engaging with strong feminine energies that influence your decisions and direction.

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week brings a surge of energy, inspiration and renewed passion. While enthusiasm runs high, be mindful of impulsivity or getting carried away too quickly. You may feel drawn toward expansion and ambitious goals, but success will depend on patience, structure and logical execution. Take time to plan ahead and gather all necessary information—details will matter more than they appear. Some of you may need to wait for news, responses or clarity from a person or place. On the home front, a situation may not unfold exactly as expected, requiring flexibility. You may either step into a position of authority or find yourself dealing with a strong-willed individual. Balance enthusiasm with discernment to navigate this period smoothly.

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week marks the beginning of a new chapter, encouraging you to explore fresh options and lighter paths ahead. It is time to release unnecessary burdens and responsibilities that have weighed you down for too long. You have overcome many obstacles to reach this point. Allow yourself to acknowledge and enjoy the success and happiness you have earned. Clear communication and effective networking will be especially important during this phase. Some of you may feel drawn toward spiritual practices, rituals or visits to places of worship, while others may find themselves interacting with authority figures or influential individuals. Spending quality time with family or engaging in shared hobbies will help restore balance and emotional fulfilment

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings powerful shifts through change, transformation, travel and healing. Friendships, celebrations, alliances and meaningful connections come into focus, with teamwork and collaborations playing a key role in your progress. Financial matters show signs of improvement or increased stability, supporting your work and career ambitions. Life may begin to move at a faster pace, requiring you to pause occasionally to catch your breath and recharge. With communication increasing, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. Planning, prioritising and organising your time will help you navigate this surge of energy efficiently and with clarity.

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week shall help you move away from overthinking and anxious patterns and shift toward meaningful, purposeful action. It is time to confront your fears with maturity and redirect your focus toward higher, more expansive goals. Broadening your perspective through reading, learning, discussions or travel will be especially beneficial now. You may encounter competition or differences of opinion, making patience and emotional restraint essential. Personal relationships could feel delicate. Pause, reflect and seek understanding before responding. Tact, composure and thoughtful communication will help you navigate this phase with clarity and strength.

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week brings renewed energy, enthusiasm and a fresh sense of optimism. You may feel inspired to take a leap of faith or embrace a risk, supported by growing clarity that helps you move forward with confidence. Creative ideas are ready to take shape. Clear and thoughtful communication will be essential, especially when dealing with authority figures or institutions, so take a moment to frame your message before speaking. Travel and overseas communication are indicated, and a new work opportunity or project may arrive unexpectedly. This is an excellent period to begin building a solid foundation for the future. Sales, marketing and promotional activities are especially favoured now.

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this week brings your attention to work, career and financial matters. You may encounter competition or subtle power dynamics, particularly if you are working toward a specific opportunity. At times, you may feel the need to stand your ground, even if it creates temporary discomfort. Prioritise your peace of mind and be mindful not to let pride or ego influence your decisions. Choose freedom and alignment over unnecessary struggle. A fresh and promising beginning is on the horizon—one that resonates with your long-term vision. Trust your instincts and judgement to guide you through this phase with clarity and confidence.