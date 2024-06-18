What is Sensory Neural Hearing Loss? Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Condition, Advises Young Fans Against Loud Music And Headphones

Instagram/Canva

Alka Yagnik took to Instagram sharing that she suffered a sudden hearing loss. She shared her health condition that kept her away from the limelight for quite a while. The singer reached out to her fans and well-wishers for support and asked them to keep her in their prayers. "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares", said the veteran singer. Soon after the news about Alka Yagnik's hearing loss spread, people are left wondering about what this rare condition is, how it is caused and what are the precautions that can be taken.

What is Sensory Neural Loss?

Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) is a condition that occurs when the inner ear or the nerve that connects the ear to the brain is damaged.

Most of the adults that loose their hearing ability are affected by this syndrome. Exposure to loud noises, genetics and ageing are common reasons for this hearing loss condition. "Ototoxic drugs, trauma from head injuries or loud noise exposure, genetic factors, and age-related degeneration are also significant contributors. This disorder is relatively rare due to its sudden onset and frequent misdiagnosis", says Dr. Sheetal Goyal, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central. SNHL is not a life threatening condition but it can affect you everyday communication if not treated in time.

What are the causes and prevention methods for SNHL?

"Sudden sensory neural hearing loss due to a viral attack presents with symptoms such as rapid hearing loss, tinnitus, dizziness, and difficulty understanding speech. The primary causes of this condition include viral infections like mumps, measles, rubella, herpes, influenza, cytomegalovirus, and HIV, as well as bacterial infections such as meningitis", Adds Dr. Sheetal.

When asked about the preventative measures to avoid being affected by SNHL, the doctor mentioned vaccination, maintaining a healthy lifestyle to support a strong immune system, and protecting ears from loud noises could be a start.

Dr. Sheetal also added that people might take time for recovering from this condition. It might either take days or weeks, depending on the severity and prompt treatment, often involving steroids to reduce inflammation. "It is crucial to seek immediate medical help if symptoms arise, adhere to medical advice, and have regular hearing check-ups. It is important to avoid self-diagnosis, not ignore symptoms, prevent prolonged exposure to loud noises, and not stop prescribed medications abruptly".