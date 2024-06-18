Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Hearing Loss: 'Was Not Able To Hear Anything'

Legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik left her fans shocked as she took to her social media handle in the wee hours of Tuesday and revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare form of hearing loss. She urged people to pray for her and stated that she was still coming to terms with the gravity of the disorder.

"A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action," she wrote.

She then shared, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack... This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers."

She went on to say, "For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour."

As soon as she shared the news of her disorder on social media, fans flooded her Instagram post with their love and 'get well soon' messages. Not just fans, but several celebs too prayed for her speedy recovery.

"It’s heartbreaking, but with blessings and today’s best doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice," veteran singer Ila Arun wrote. Sonu Nigam commented, "I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery."

Actress Poonam Dhillon, who happens to be one of the closest friends of Alka, wrote, "So much Love for you & so many Duas and blessings. You will get all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful Healthy self soon. Love you".