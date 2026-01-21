 Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 2 Voting Trend: Who Might Get Eliminated Among 9 Nominated Contestants?
There were no eliminations in Week 1 of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, so all contestants moved forward into Week 2. For this week, 9 contestants, Prabhu Shelke, Karan Sonawane, Deepali Sayed, Radha Patil, Ruchita Jamdar, Anushree Mane, Roshan Bhajankar, Divya Shinde, and Sagare Karande, have been nominated for elimination.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 premiered on Colors Marathi on January 11, 2026. As the show enters Week 2, voting has begun and will remain open until January 23, 2026. Since there were no eliminations in the first week, all contestants, including those initially up for elimination, have carried forward into Week 2.

The contestants who are nominated in Week 2 of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 are- Prabhu Shelka, Karan Sonawane, Deepali Sayed, Radha Patil, Ruchita Jamdar, Anushree Mane, Roshan Bhjankar, Divya Shinde, and Sagare Karande.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend Week 2

According to Isanchar’s live voting, Divya Shinde is currently leading, with Roshan Bhajankar closely trailing her. Both are expected to be safe this week. Online voting trends indicate that Anushree Mane, Prabhu Shelke, and Ruchita Jamdar could be at risk. The official elimination announcement will be made by host Riteish Deshmukh on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Here's When Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Closes

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 voting will close at 12 pm on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Here's How To Vote For You Favourite Contestant

Follow these steps to vote for you favourite Bigg Boss Marathi 6 contestant:

Step 1: Download the Voot app or visit Voot.com

Step 2: Sign in or create and account using your email, phone number or social media.

Step 3: Go to 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' section

Step 4: Click on 'Vote now' button for the contestant you want to save.

You can also vote via SMS voting. Send the contestant's designated unique code on the number.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is aired on Colors Marathi and is also available for streaming online on the Voot app and website. The show premiered on January 11, 2026, and new episodes are broadcast every day of the week, giving viewers a daily dose of drama, tasks, and interactions. The new episodes air everyday at 8 pm IST.

