Bhopal: Playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with ‘Rashtriya Lata Mangeshkar Samman’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state culture department honoured eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik with 'Rashtriya Lata Mangeshkar Samman' for the year 2013-14.

Deputy director, culture, Vandana Pandey and programme coordinator, Ritesh Dholpuria presented the award to Yagnik at her residence in Andheri, Mumbai on Friday. Yagnik thanked the state government and expressed her gratitude on receiving the award, said Pandey.

The award was to be given to Yagnik at a ceremony , but due to some reason she could not attend it . Therefore, the department officials ensured that the award was presented to Yagnik at her residence in Mumbai.

Yagnik works predominantly in Hindi cinema. She has been described in the media as one of the most prominent and successful playback singers in Bollywood. In her career spanning over four decades she has recorded over 20,000 songs for films and albums in various Indian languages and received several accolades including two National Film Awards, two Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards and a record seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer from a record of thirty-six nominations.