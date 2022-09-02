e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with ‘Rashtriya Lata Mangeshkar Samman’

Bhopal: Playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with ‘Rashtriya Lata Mangeshkar Samman’

Officials of state culture department presented the award to the playback singer at her residence in Mumbai.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Deputy director, culture, Vandana Pandey and programme coordinator, Ritesh Dholpuria presenting the award to Alka Yagnik at her residence Mumbai on Friday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):  The state culture department honoured eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik with 'Rashtriya Lata Mangeshkar Samman'  for the year 2013-14.

Deputy director, culture, Vandana Pandey and programme coordinator, Ritesh Dholpuria presented the award to Yagnik at her residence in Andheri, Mumbai on Friday. Yagnik  thanked the state government and expressed her gratitude on receiving the award, said Pandey.

The award was to be given to Yagnik at a ceremony , but due to some reason she could not attend it . Therefore, the department officials ensured that the award was presented to Yagnik at her residence in Mumbai.

Yagnik works predominantly in Hindi cinema. She has been described in the media as one of the most prominent and successful playback singers in Bollywood. In her career spanning over four decades she has recorded over 20,000 songs for films and albums in various Indian languages and received several accolades including two National Film Awards, two Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards and a record seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer from a record of thirty-six nominations.

Read Also
Bhopal: Thrilling experience, great exposure, says Gond Adivasi from city on participation in World...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal:Building construction workers should get benefit of Sambal scheme, says CM

Bhopal:Building construction workers should get benefit of Sambal scheme, says CM

Bhopal: Playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with ‘Rashtriya Lata Mangeshkar Samman’

Bhopal: Playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with ‘Rashtriya Lata Mangeshkar Samman’

Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Commerce student feted by Jeev Sewa Sansthan

Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Commerce student feted by Jeev Sewa Sansthan

Bhopal: 92 pvt hospitals in MP lose registration over fire safety norms violation

Bhopal: 92 pvt hospitals in MP lose registration over fire safety norms violation

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation razes dairy running on government land

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation razes dairy running on government land