 Dhurandhar 2 Getting Postponed To Avoid Clash With Toxic? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts
Dhurandhar 2 Getting Postponed To Avoid Clash With Toxic? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on March 19, 2026, but a few viral posts on social media are claiming that the film might get postponed. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar 2 / Toxic | X (Twitter) / YouTube

The clash of the titans is going to take place on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic, both movies are slated to release on the same date. While there has been buzz that maybe one of the films might get postponed, a few social media posts have confused the netizens.

If you have watched Dhurandhar, at the end of the film, the makers have announced the release date with a slate that reads, "Revenge 19 March 2026." Now, the same slate is going viral on social media with different dates like 26 March 2026 and 15 August 2026.

This has left netizens confused about Dhurandhar 2's release date and if the film is getting postponed. However, it clearly looks like the release date slate pictures that are going viral are either AI-generated or photoshopped images.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

Dhurandhar 2 Getting Postponed To Avoid Clash With Toxic? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts
Dhurandhar 2 Getting Postponed To Avoid Clash With Toxic? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts
Meanwhile, reportedly, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will be attached with Border 2, which is slated to release on January 23, 2026. According to reports, the part 2 has been titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, and the Central Board of Film Certification has given an 'A' certificate to the teaser.

Reportedly, the runtime of the teaser is 1 minute 48 seconds. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, on its day 47, collected approximately Rs. 1.50 crore at the box office, taking the total to Rs. 828.10 crore. It has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date.

When it comes to the highest-grossing Indian movie, Dhurandhar is at the fourth spot. The top 3 films are Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and KGF Chapter 2. We can expect that Dhurandhar might surpass the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 2. The Yash starrer had minted Rs. 859.7 crore. However, it was a pan-India film, and Dhurandhar has collected Rs. 828.10 crore in just Hindi language.

