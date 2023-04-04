Alka Yagnik asked her daughter 'Who is BTS?' after beating the K-pop group in Highest Youtube Streams List

Alka Yagnik -BTS | Photo File

Alka Yagnik, one of Bollywood's most beloved singers, has reached new heights of success as she topped the list of the Highest YouTube Streams in 2022.

She received a whopping 15.3 billion streams, securing her place as the world's most-streamed act on YouTube. This achievement earned her instant recognition and put her in the same league as global superstars like BTS, Taylor Swift, and BLACKPINK.

The singer didn't knew about BTS

In a recent conversation with Radio Nasha, Alka Yagnik expressed her surprise at beating the K-pop boyband BTS, who followed her on the list.

She revealed that she was unaware of the band's existence and had to ask her daughter Syesha about them. "I asked Syesha, ‘Who is BTS?’ She was rolling on the phone. She said “Mumma, you are just too much," the singer recalled.

Streaming numbers didn't matter to her

Despite her immense success, Alka Yagnik remains grounded and doesn't care about the number of streams she receives.

For her, what matters most is the love and acceptance of her fans. “Mere liye kitna zada-kam stream ho raha hai, it doesn’t matter. People listening to my songs are happy and love me, they have accepted me for so many years and this is important for me,” she said.

Most-lisytened artist on YouTuibe

The 'Most-listened artist on YouTube' list saw Alka Yagnik followed by Bad Bunny from Puerto Rico who received 14.7 billion streams, and then Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, and Kumar Sanu.

The globally renowned BTS and BLACKPINK followed next, with Taylor Swift completing the list.

Alka Yagnik's remarkable achievement is a testament to her musical prowess and the love of her fans, who have supported her for years. As she continues to create and inspire through her music, her name will undoubtedly remain synonymous with success and excellence in the music industry.