BTS' Suga aka Agust D's solo album D-Day to arrive this month; more details inside

BTS fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the upcoming solo album of BTS member Suga, also known as Agust D. The new album, titled D-Day, is set to release on April 21, and it marks Suga's first-ever official solo album.

Suga, who is known for his songwriting and production skills, has also contributed his talents to D-Day.

According to Bighit Music, Suga has taken part in the overall songwriting and production process for the album. This new release is the third and final instalment of the Agust D trilogy, which began in 2016 with Agust D and continued in 2020 with D-2.

Big Hit Music announced the arrival on their official Twitter handle

The Agust D trilogy is an honest account of Suga's life and journey, and fans can expect to hear more of his personal experiences and emotions in D-Day. The first single from the album will be released on April 7, giving fans a taste of what's to come.

But that's not all. Suga will also be embarking on his first-ever solo tour just a week after the album's release. The tour will kick off with two shows at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27, making Suga the first BTS member to go on a solo tour.

The tour will continue with shows in Newark, New Jersey, and three shows in Rosemont, Illinois. Suga will then perform three shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles before wrapping up the US leg of his tour with two shows in Oakland on May 16 and 17.

Suga's musical journey will also be the focus of an upcoming documentary titled Suga: Road to D-Day, which will be released on Disney+.

Despite all his solo activities, Suga is still an integral part of BTS and has been busy with other projects, including production work for other artists like Psy, the Japanese singer Ømi, and his BTS bandmate Jung Kook.

As all seven members of BTS explore solo projects and complete their mandatory military service, Suga's solo endeavours have set a high bar for what's to come. Fans are excited to see what he has in store for them with D-Day and his solo tour.