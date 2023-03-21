Alka Yagnik birthday bash pics: Sonu Nigam, Govinda, Javed Akhtar attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023

Alka Yagnik celebrated her 57th birthday on Monday and she threw a star-studded bash in the city

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Javed Akhtar was among the many guests who attended the birthday bash

Govinda made a dashing entry at the party

Udit Narayan with wife

Anu Malik with wife

Sonu Nigam

Anuradha Paudwal

Sunidhi Chauhan with Rajesh Roshan and wife Kanchan Roshan

Ramesh Taurani with wife

Bhagyashree with husband Himalaya Dasani

Himesh Reshammiya with wife

Rahul Vaidya

Padmini Kolhapure

Adnan Sami with family

Parul Gulati

Thanks For Reading!

Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega: Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Jackie Shroff attend special premiere SEE...
Find out More