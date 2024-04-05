What Is Oatzempic Trend? Does Oats Drink Help In Weight Loss? Know From The Experts

Oats | Canva

Still finding the right way to lose weight? The internet is coming up with new trends and remedies every day that promote weight loss, but many of us still haven't figured out the right solution for us.

Weight loss isn't an easy path to follow, but one can achieve it with many healthy practices. While the internet goes crazy over many new discoveries, there is a new trend in the market that promises you to lose weight without actually taking any drugs or pills. Want to know? Keep reading!

Many tiktokers and social media influencers claim that a drink can help you lose weight. The drink is a mixture of oats, water, and lime juice, popularly called oatmeal.

The drink has gone viral after many influencers tried it on TikTok. While many people find it helpful, there are a lot of people on the X app who find it weird and funny.

oatzempic is such a weird trend — ꫝ (@hansignz) March 28, 2024

Day 1 on this Oatzempic diet and my stomach is in shambles send help — Project S**t (@GI_Peachez) March 28, 2024

this “oatzempic” trend on tik tok is quite laughable. the whole trend is basically just starting your morning off with complex carbs rather than refined which has ALWAYS been encouraged — g (@cineromantic) March 30, 2024

While the drink is going viral everywhere, does it help you lose weight? Know from experts as we delve into its effect on your health.

"Oats are rich in fiber, packed with antioxidant benefits, and also support heart health and digestion. While lime is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, it boosts your immunity and adds a zing to your meals. There is no evidence to prove that this specific mixture of Oatzempic (a mixture of oats, water, and lime juice) helps in weight loss," said Zainab G, a Dietician and sports nutritionist.

Answering the same, Dr. Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, said, "Oatzempic, a blend of oats, water, and lime juice, is touted for weight loss. While oats are rich in fiber, aiding in satiety, the drink alone isn't a guaranteed solution. Sustainable weight management involves holistic lifestyle changes. Oatzempic might complement a balanced diet and exercise regimen, but it's not a magic potion."

Take caution before trying any trend, as it may not suit your body and harm you in the future. Consult a certified and qualified diet professional who can curate your diet based on your individual health needs and goals.