 What Is New COVID-19 Variant XEC? Know Symptoms And Precautions
New Covid-19 variant XEC is becoming a major health concern worldwide. Keep reading to know about its symptoms and more.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
The new Covid-19 variant, XEC, is becoming a major health concern worldwide due to its potential impact. Like other variants, it may cause symptoms similar to earlier strains but could spread more easily. Keep reading as we understand about this new Covid-19 variant, XEC.

What is Covid-19 variant XEC?

A recently identified strain of Covid-19, XEC variation emerged from natural changes in the virus. Like the Delta and Omicron variants, XEC contains changed spike protein, which could impact the virus's ability to spread and the effectiveness of vaccinations. Although XEC tends to spread more quickly than previous strains, experts are concerned since additional research is necessary to completely understand its impact and how it can affect immunity.

New Variant XEC Symptoms

XEC variant symptoms are similar to earlier Covid-19 variants. However, it may be harder to differentiate from other respiratory infections. Vaccinated individuals might experience milder symptoms, but unvaccinated or immunocompromised people could face a higher risk of severe illness. Below are common XEC Symptoms one may experience:

Fever

Continues cough

Fatigue

Headaches

Sore throat

Muscles or joint pain

Loss of taste or smell (less common)

Gastrointestinal issues (diarrhoea, nausea)

Prevention from XEC variant

Vaccination

Stay up to date with all the Covid-19 vaccines and booster shorts for better protection with the XCE variant of Covid-19.

Wear masks

As we all used masks during the Covid-19 pandemic for protection, similarly, it is essential to use a mask in crowded or indoor spaces to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Good hygiene

Wash your hands regularly with soap, or use hand sanitiser when needed to stay away from harmful germs and viruses.

Avoid crowds

Stay away from crowded and poorly ventilated areas, especially if you're at higher risk of catching the virus.

Get tested

If you have symptoms or think you've been exposed, take a Covid-19 test to prevent spreading it further.

