 What Is Mpox? Learn Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
WHO declares Mpox a public health emergency of global concern. Keep reading to learn everything about Mpox.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Mpox or monkeypox, is a viral disease that has gathered increasing attention due to its outbreaks and impact on world health. Mpox is an infectious disease that is seen owing to the monkeypox virus. It is a rare viral infection, majorly found in the African regions.

What is Mpox?

Mpox, formally called the Monkeypox, is a rare condition caused by a virus. It belongs to the genus Orthopoxvirus, just like the more well-known smallpox virus.

The Mpox virus has two distinct varieties, clades, one of which originated in Central Africa, called Clade I and the other in West Africa, known as Clade II.

Causes of Mpox

According to the WHO, close contact with an infected person can spread the virus. It can spread from person to person if there is direct contact with infected skin or other infections, such as those on the mouth or genitals. It can also spread from animals to humans.

Adding to this, Dr Aklesh Tandekar, Head Consultant for Critical Care at Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road, said, "Person-to-person spread (transmission) happens when one comes in contact with respiratory droplets or oral fluids of a person, or through sex, skin-to-skin contact with someone who’s infected, or even through personal care items."

Symptoms of Mpox

After being infected, it could take a few days or even weeks for you to start experiencing symptoms. Symptoms of mpox include:

Rashes

Fever

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Muscle pains

It might hurt when the rash initially appears, that looks flat, with red bumps. Those lumps become blisters that produce pus. After a while, the blisters peel off and crust over. It can take two to four weeks to complete the process.

The symptoms can vary from person to person, some causing just red rashes, some causing just fever, and some people with many of these symptoms.

article-image

Prevention and Treatment

Talking about the treatment of Mpox, the expert said, "Antivirals will be recommended for those who have been detected with this virus."

He further added, "One should get vaccinated and avoid being around sick people or coming in contact with even infected animals. Remember, timely intervention is key to managing Mpox and improving the quality of life."

