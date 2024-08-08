What Is Menstrual Migraine? It Can Be Worse Than Period Pain, Know Causes and Treatment

Canva

Women gear up for their monthly cycle, ready to bear the cramps and the loss of blood. But some women have to go through more than cramps and mood swings. According to reports, around 1 in every five women deal with migraine, most of which are related to menstruation. Migraines triggered during periods is known as Menstrual Migraine.

What are the causes?

Menstrual Migraine can happen before periods, during periods and maybe even after periods. Seriod MM's take place during the periods. When you're on your period, your estrogen hormone drops, triggering a migraine.

Women who experience heavy periods have higher levels of prostaglandin (another hormone) is also considered to be the reason behind menstrual migraine. Menstrual migraine is said to be more painful than menstuation periods itself.

What are the symptoms and how to diagnose this Migraine?

The symptoms of Menstrual Migraine is similar to those of a regular migraine. But if your migraine is intense and lasts for longer than it usually does, it is caused due to menstruation.

If you start seeing flashes in eyes, unusual lines and spots, experience temporary loss of vision or numbness in hands and face, it might be a sign that you are going to have a migraine attack within 30 minutes.

These migraines are aggressive and less responsive to medication. Generally, women who do not have migraine on other days but only have it during their periods are having 'pure menstrual migraine'.

There are no tests available to diagnose menstrual migraines but what you can do is maintain a diary and record your migraine days. If the entries are during the periods, you suffer from menstrual migraine. In at least two of the three consecutive menstrual cycles, migraines must mostly occur between two days prior to and up to three days during menstruation in order for menstrual migraine to be diagnosed.