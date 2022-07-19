e-Paper Get App

Top 3 exercises for period pain

Do you experience period pain which discourages you from workouts?

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 05:47 PM IST
Do you experience period pain which discourages you from workouts? You may feel tired during the first few days of your menstrual cycle. Just because you got your period it does not mean that by exercising you will lose its benefits. Maintaining a regime can help you deal with menstrual pain.

Check these top 3 exercises which you can do to reduce period pain:

1) Do walking

Walking will reduce your premenstrual symptoms and will also help you in achieving your fitness goals. Do light exercise during your periods.

2) Do pilates

You can do pilates, which is a form of low-impact exercise and have a benefit on health and period pain. It helps in blood flow, especially to the muscles of your pelvic area. It helps in improving blood circulation.

3) Do light weight lifting

If you can't walk or go to the gym, you can at least do weight lifting. You can reduce the intensity if you are feeling exhausted.

