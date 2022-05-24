Lifestyle influencer Roma Varadkar is a real fitness inspiration

May 24: Be it fashion, fitness or beauty, the impact of social media influencers on today's youth is immense. These social personalities interact with their followers directly and more frequently, which is why people find these influencers more relatable than traditional celebrities. However, only a tiny section of all influencers understands that great power comes with great responsibility.

Roma Varadkar, a popular lifestyle, fashion, and fitness influencer over the digital space, states, "The youth follow us religiously and are influenced by what we say and promote as an influencer. Hence, it becomes a silent obligation for all social media influencers to act responsibly and create content that grows positive interests in youth.

Roma Varadkar is a former Mrs India Pacific Runners Up 2019 and has garnered a significant fanbase on web space in a couple of years through her style files & motivating content on beauty, health and skincare. With more than 580k followers, the social savvy fashion pro also shares her know-how, passion, and connection with fitness through various modalities, including yoga.

With her top-notch content and her rockstar style, Roma has garnered tremendous support for herself as a style diva and fitness influencer. Posting her workout practice routine in both static images and dynamic timelapse clips, the far-flung Insta-celebrity always tries to propagate the importance of yoga and meditation in one's life. She guides her followers to be in the best shape by adopting a nutritional diet lifestyle coupled with meditation and some yoga exercises. Her fans keep her asking about the secret of her glowing skin, and Roma never gets tired of explaining to them the benefits of good sleeping patterns and a healthy diet. She is a fashionista who is totally against the use of cosmetic products. Instead, Roma wants everyone to pay attention to internal health to have an appealing, healthy and positive persona.

Roma Varadkar has built a connection with her followers by reflecting on her journey. She admits that she had a shy, introverted, and reserved personality a few years back. However, she was an organised, fitness freak and self-motivated person from her school days. For Roma, integrating the core values of yoga into her lifestyle inspired her to become self-aware, self-confident, and self-compassionate.

Taking further inspiration from her mother and keeping faith in the 3D's of life-principle (Dedication, Discipline & Determination), she not only became a successful model but continued to thrive on her goals even after marriage. Interestingly, born in a Catholic family in Mumbai, Roma Varadkar was an investment banker and was married before she entered the showbiz and social media.

Roma Varadkar says, "One needs to have some vision and goals. Doesn't matter what age you are today, or how early or late you start in life. Keep going & your dedication will lead you to success one day. Just Remember hard work will pay you off some day. Never settle for less when you are capable of achieving the unimaginable."

Likewise, her Instagram is mixed with perfect poses highlighting the simplicity and what sparks joy in her life. She writes to her followers in lengthy descriptions to inspire them on health and self-care.

She is a role model for all women who have talents but surrender their aspirations after marriage.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:12 PM IST